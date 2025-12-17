Man sentenced for causing grave accident

A man from Eindhoven has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service. On 18 September, 2024, he caused a serious traffic accident on Diepveldenweg between Bergeijk and Eersel. During a dangerous overtaking maneuver, he collided with a motorcyclist. The woman, who was 48 at the time, was seriously injured and suffered permanent damage.

The road was winding, and the man from Eindhoven couldn’t see clearly what was coming from the other side, Omroep Brabant reports. Nevertheless, he decided to overtake the car in front of him and was speeding: 76 and 83 kilometres per hour, while the speed limit was 60 kilometres per hour.

While overtaking, the man was on the wrong side of the road and collided with the motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction. The victim sustained serious injuries, including a broken pubic bone, pelvis, and femur, as well as damage to muscles, tendons, and bladder. Since the accident, she has been in a wheelchair, can no longer work, and is severely limited in her daily life.

Careless

The court in ‘s-Hertogenbosch found that the man drove carelessly. The accident could have been prevented if he had followed traffic regulations and paid more attention.

The man pleaded guilty in court and expressed remorse for his actions. He had no prior criminal offenses and requires his driver’s license for his work.

The court sentenced the man to 120 hours of community service. Furthermore, if he reoffends within two years, he will be banned from driving for a year. The court thus agreed with the prosecutor’s request.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob