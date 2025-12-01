Kuijken leading PvdA/GL candidate in Geldrop-Mierlo

Paul Kuijken will lead the PvdA/GroenLinks candidate list in the municipal elections in Geldrop-Mierlo early next year. He has been given the confidence of both parties to lead the campaign.

The members of the local branches of GroenLinks and the PvdA approved the joint candidate list at the end of last week.

Group leader

Kuijken has been the GroenLinks parliamentary group leader in Geldrop-Mierlo for the past few years. Other candidates prominently featured on the list are Ingeborg Koopmans, Marie Heleen van de Ven, Hans Klink, and Amber van Eersel.

Together

The GroenLinks party now has three council members. The Labour Party (PvdA) now holds two seats in the local parliament. The two parties will run jointly in local elections across the country, with a single candidate list. This also happened in October during the national elections.

According to the party, sustainability and social justice are important themes for Kuijken. Local members of both parties describe the proposed leader as driven and knowledgeable about the issues.

Coalition

The Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council has a total of 27 seats. DGG, CDA, and DPM currently form a coalition.

PvdA . Labour Party, GL Green Left, DGG Democratic Group Geldrop, DPM Village Party Mierlo, CDA Christen democrats

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar