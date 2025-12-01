Kluppluz closed its doors to dozens of children

The special childcare centre Kluppluz, which recently affected dozens of children and their parents by closing its branches in Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven from 2026, has been in financial difficulties for some time. However, the company’s survival was not immediately threatened when it became clear that it would no longer receive subsidies.

Recently, the municipalities of Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven were faced with a fait accompli: Kluppluz, which provides special childcare in the municipalities, is closing its doors, leaving some forty children – just under fifteen in Geldrop-Mierlo and just under thirty in Veldhoven – and their parents with an immediate problem.

In Geldrop-Mierlo, a heated political debate ensued in the municipal council. Opposition party Samen held the municipality responsible for the situation and put the councillor on the spot. In Veldhoven, the debate was less heated, but there too, people were surprised by the institution’s actions.

In the spotlight

”We looked into whether we could accommodate Kluppluz with a customised package, because they will suffer financially if they no longer receive the amount they used to,” says Veldhoven councillor Huub Stroeks about Kluppluz’s decision to withdraw from Veldhoven. ‘That didn’t work out, and now we are made to look as though we messed up and left the children in the lurch. The impression has been created that Geldrop-Mierlo has terminated its collaboration with Kluppluz,” says Councillor Mathil Sanders. ”But that is not the case. We did inform Kluppluz that, in line with the agreements in the region, we wanted to review the subsidy conditions.”

Logical

The subsidy from the municipalities, both Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven, is funded from the youth care budget. “But what Kluppluz offers only concerns youth care to a small extent; the majority falls under childcare. So we are currently paying far too much for what we get. Other municipalities in the region pay about half of what we pay, so it makes sense that the subsidy was reconsidered,” says Councillor Sanders.

The fact that the subsidy was granted in the first instance was due to the fact that the municipalities themselves did not yet know exactly what would happen with it. ”As Geldrop-Mierlo, we were at the forefront of organising special childcare. We thought it should come from the youth care budget, but in practice it turned out differently.”

Basically

Kluppluz is a special childcare centre that works with children who need extra support, such as children with ADHD, autism, giftedness or dyslexia. ”Basically, it’s ‘just’ childcare,” explains Sanders. ”The groups are smaller and the staff are specialised in dealing with this target group.”

”The additional costs involved, such as extra training for staff or the extra employee needed for this target group, can be paid for from the youth care budget, but this does not require a subsidy of several hundred thousand euros. That is why we have decided to stop doing this.”

Kluppluz’s immediate announcement that it would cease to provide services in the municipality altogether came as a surprise. ”We discussed the possible subsidy until the end of October.”

Additional concerns

”If children cannot attend regular childcare, there is usually more going on. Parents are already burdened with a heavier care responsibility. The message that the current childcare provided will be closing within a few months, creates additional concerns for already overburdened carers” says the councillor.

Red figures

Kluppluz’s annual reports provide some context for the company’s actions. The company has been struggling with negative equity for years. In 2022 and 2023, it posted losses of €47,000 and €309,000 respectively. In 2024, there will be a small profit, but it will not be nearly enough to bring the equity into the black.

Annually, around one million euros is usually received from subsidies from the municipalities or the province where Kluppluz operates. The hundreds of thousands of euros that will be lost as a source of income from Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven are likely to weigh heavily on Kluppluz’s already precarious budget.

What is striking, however, is the top salary earned by the company’s director. In 2022 and 2023, the director in charge earned the highest salary that can be earned in the healthcare sector according to the Senior Executives in the Public and Semi-Public Sector (Standards for Remuneration) Act. In 2022, that salary amounted to 120,000 euros per year, rising to 124,000 euros per year in 2023. At the end of 2024 – for which the remuneration is unknown – the director was dismissed.

‘Wij zijn Jong’

However, there was no need to discontinue services in Veldhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo at such short notice. Kluppluz is part of a larger childcare company: Wij Zijn Jong. The parent company also includes childcare providers Korein and Skar, which together have around 150 childcare centres in the Eindhoven, Arnhem and North Limburg regions.

While Kluppluz is in financial trouble, the parent company is thriving. Thanks in particular to Korein and Skar, Wij Zijn Jong made a profit of around 700,000 euros in 2023. In 2024, profits were even higher, at €3.5 million. In addition, the parent company had equity of almost €30 million in 2024.

Necessity

There does not seem to be any immediate need to close the doors in Geldrop-Mierlo and Veldhoven, as the parent company could easily cover any losses that would be incurred as a result. Kluppluz itself does not wish to respond to questions from Studio040 and considers questions about the substantial salaries of directors to be ‘inappropriate’.

Opposition party Samen, represented by Daan Jansen, is willing to respond. ”We have indications that Kluppluz was indeed open to discussions about how the service could be continued, but that the municipality did not respond,” says Jansen.

Started earlier

“I have no problem with Geldrop-Mierlo looking for an alternative to offer this type of care, perhaps one where exorbitant salaries are not paid to administrators. But then this process should have been set in motion earlier. Now the children are suffering, while the council could probably have prevented this situation with a sum of 50,000 euros. That’s one euro per resident, what’s the big deal?”

Profit motive

Does Jansen not believe that Kluppluz and its parent company Wij Zijn Jong should also have taken responsibility? ”In this country, we have agreed to leave this part of healthcare to the market. That is not necessarily my political preference, but that is how it is organised.”

”That doesn’t mean that entrepreneurs should be allowed to get away with anything, but you can’t blame a company for putting profit first. The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has sufficient funds left in its budget this year. This situation could and should have been prevented,” says Jansen.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan