Jong PSV wins convincingly against RKC Waalwijk

By
Kirti Singh
-
Pic credit: Studio/PSV Media

Jong PSV won 3-1 at home against RKC Waalwijk on Monday evening.

A leading role was played by Jong PSV’s Robin van Duiven. The striker opened the scoring after fifteen minutes. In the second half, he extended the home side’s lead to 2-0 with his thirteenth goal of the season.

Minutes later, Tai Abed secured the victory by making it 3-0. Tim van der Leij pulled one back for RKC Waalwijk, but the three points stayed in Eindhoven.

 

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh

