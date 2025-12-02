Jong PSV wins convincingly against RKC Waalwijk

Jong PSV won 3-1 at home against RKC Waalwijk on Monday evening.

A leading role was played by Jong PSV’s Robin van Duiven. The striker opened the scoring after fifteen minutes. In the second half, he extended the home side’s lead to 2-0 with his thirteenth goal of the season.

Minutes later, Tai Abed secured the victory by making it 3-0. Tim van der Leij pulled one back for RKC Waalwijk, but the three points stayed in Eindhoven.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh