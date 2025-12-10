Investments in infrastructure urgently needed

Investments in road infrastructure are also urgently needed in Eindhoven. Several locations in and around Eindhoven are experiencing overdue infrastructure maintenance, according to a report from Rijkswaterstaat . To maintain the infrastructure’s quality in the coming decades, additional investment is needed now, the government agency reports.

The bridge over Wilhelminakanaal near Best, Welschapsedijk underpass, railway viaducts near A67 near Geldrop, and two viaducts near A2 south of Eindhoven will be monitored more closely in 2026 “due to technical risks, age, or deferred maintenance”.

Dommelduiker in Son en Breugel also falls under this: an underpass of Dommel constructed under Wilhelminakanaal, as does Stad van Gerwen drawbridge over Wilhelminakanaal between Breugel and Gerwen mentions Rijkswaterstaat (Dutch Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management)

Billions

Infrastructure projects in many other locations across the country are also on the maintenance waiting list. Rijkswaterstaat wants an additional €34.5 billion to address the maintenance backlog.

Moreover, the list of projects is not exhaustive. Rail infrastructure manager ProRail also states that it needs additional funding for maintenance: €20 billion. The extent to which this maintenance will be carried out in or around Eindhoven is not yet clear. Later this week, it will be announced which projects ProRail will take on in 2026.

Intervention

The challenges surrounding the infrastructure are not so pressing that safety is compromised, but the lifespan of many structures is ending, necessitating intervention now, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

“Inspections show that damage and wear and tear are becoming increasingly common. This makes it more difficult to keep everything in good condition and safe. Without additional investment, we risk expensive emergency measures and increased disruption for road and waterway users”.

Grid Congestion

This is not the first time that the infrastructure has been under pressure. In recent years, problems with the power grid have increased rapidly, resulting in regional economic damage because companies are on a waiting list for a power connection to establish or expand in the region.

