Hof van Solms faces major renovation

The Hof van Solms in Oirschot will be renovated next year. The national monument, which was built in the 17th century, will provide space for twenty homes, but exactly what this will look like is not yet clear.

”It’s an extremely complex task,” says Geert Lamers, who is involved in the project on behalf of developer Blink. ”It’s one thing to build a new development, but quite another to create new homes in a centuries-old building. It requires a lot of research and specialist restoration contractors. It’s a complex puzzle.”

It’s a puzzle that costs a lot of money. ”We want to redesign it, but we don’t know exactly how yet. To do that, we first have to completely strip the building. Only then will we know exactly how to create the new layout.”

“In addition, we may encounter other problems that we will have to solve. That’s why we’re waiting to sell; we can’t say for sure what it will look like yet. ”

Emergency fund

Because the costs for this type of restoration are high, various government subsidies are available. Developers can expect assistance from this source, as the province of North Brabant recently announced that it will soon make an emergency fund available for projects that are at risk of irreparable damage. The Hof van Solms is one such monument.

”That’s right,” says Lamers. ”There are a lot of funds available for this type of restoration project. Two years ago, we were not selected for a provincial subsidy for the preservation of monuments. We did receive another government subsidy, though.”

”The fact that the province of North Brabant is making 400,000 euros available in the short term is a positive development. Given that other monuments also need to be helped with that money, it doesn’t make a huge difference. But every little bit helps,” says Lamers.

History of Hof van Solms

The Hof van Solms has a long history. It is said to have been built in 1672 on the orders of Amalia van Solms, the wife of Frederik Hendrik van Oranje, a son of Willem van Oranje. Van Solms is said to have had the house built for Arnold Feij, a well-known surgeon of his time who successfully operated on her.

Feij himself never lived in the house, or only briefly, because he fled the country in the Annus Horribilis 1672 when French troops invaded Oirschot. However, the building remained in the possession of his family. Until the 18th century, it continued to serve as a residence and surgeon’s practice. At the beginning of the 20th century, the building came into the possession of the Franciscan sisters, who established a convent and hospital there. In the 1980s, the building began to serve as a conference centre.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan