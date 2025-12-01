GGD discontinues anthroposophic consultations

Image credit: Christoph Holtermann, Wikimedia, after Rudolf Steiner

The anthroposophical children’s consultation hour will cease on 1 December, according to the Municipal Health Service, GGD Brabant-Zuidoost.

The institution had to make “tougher policy choices” and therefore decided not to continue the consultation hours. The Children’s Consultation Hours offered youth health care based on an anthroposophical approach to children aged 0-18 years.

Anthroposophic doctors believe that health is always a balance between body, soul and spirit. They prefer to stimulate children’s self-healing abilities and natural resistance rather than prescribing medication to combat symptoms.

Michelle Jongen, an experienced paediatrician affiliated with the Plus Praktijk on Jan Smitzlaan in Eindhoven, has announced that she wants to take over the consultation hours, which will no longer be provided under the banner of the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost. The consultation hours will be renamed ‘Kinderspreekuur Plus’ and will no longer be completely free of charge. People with supplementary insurance may still be able to receive reimbursement for anthroposophical consultations.

Tranlsated by: Vanya with DeepL

Source: Studio040.nl