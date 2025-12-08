Free craft paradise for children in Oud-Woensel

Children are amazed when they walk into Creation Station, a new space on Kruisstraat filled with craft supplies. Kruisstraat is not normally a place where there is much for children to do. “It’s nice to have this here for variety in the street.”

Creation Station is an initiative of Kruisstraat Original, founded by Maaike van Zijl and Lynne de Kluizenaar. Together, they organise several events on Kruisstraat, focusing on children and crafts. They have been to the Woenselse Market several times with a mobile version of Creation Station. Recently, children have been able to visit at fixed times and at a fixed location to get creative. ”I like playing with clay here,” says Miles, as he makes a monster out of clay. A boy named Floris is also enthusiastic. ”I’d like to come here with my friends,” he says.

Accessible

According to Van Zijl, Creation Station’s accessibility makes it an ideal solution for parents. ”You simply take your children away from the television or tablet and bring them here. It is free for everyone, which is also something we consider very important.” Creation Station can remain free because the owner of the building reduced the rent. Entrepreneurs from Kruisstraat and the municipality of Eindhoven now pay that rent together.

In addition to the low threshold, there is another advantage for parents: they don’t have to deal with the craft mess themselves. That stays behind on Kruisstraat. ”We don’t have nearly as much material at home as we do here,” says a father who visits with his two children. His son is working with papier-mâché while his daughter is making a monster out of clay. ”They can do crafts here with things we don’t have at home.”

Educational

According to Van Zijl, the initiative contributes to the children’s development. ”They can express themselves creatively here, they are allowed to try out lots of things and work towards something. They also learn from each other by working together on something,” says Van Zijl. She believes the effect of this is immediately visible. “When a new child arrives, the rest of the group immediately helps him or her, which is wonderful to see.”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan