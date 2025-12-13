Former ASML boss calls for major investments

The future of the economic health of the Netherlands is at stake. The Hague must therefore invest billions to get the deteriorating economy back on track. This is the conclusion of former ASML boss Peter Wennink in a report he wrote on behalf of the Schoof cabinet.
Wennink touched on many other points, such as the emphasis on following the rules at the administrative level, instead of focusing on the final results. He calls this ‘process fetishism’. The high energy costs compared to neighbouring countries are also a thorn in his side and the ‘social climate is becoming increasingly hostile to knowledge workers’, he writes.
Four punctures
All these issues need to be resolved: ‘If a car has four flat tires, all four have to be replaced,’ says the chairperson of TU/e’s supervisory board. If that is done, the Dutch economy can once again be among the global top.
According to Wennink, the business community also wants to invest tens of billions of euros once the economic preconditions have been restored and improved. Earlier, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as chairperson of Brainport, also emphasised the importance of a cabinet that dares to invest.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Muktha Kartik