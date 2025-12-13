Former ASML boss calls for major investments

To get the Dutch economy back on track, tens of billions must be invested over the next ten years. This means a break with the trend of recent decades, where The Hague implemented cutback after cutback. Wennink emphasises that this has had adverse results: the quality of education is declining, as is the quality of infrastructure. Finally, there is a housing shortage of enormous proportions. This week, Rijkswaterstaat and Prorail also rang the alarm bells on the state of the mobility infrastructure.

Wennink touched on many other points, such as the emphasis on following the rules at the administrative level, instead of focusing on the final results. He calls this ‘process fetishism’. The high energy costs compared to neighbouring countries are also a thorn in his side and the ‘social climate is becoming increasingly hostile to knowledge workers’, he writes. Four punctures All these issues need to be resolved: ‘If a car has four flat tires, all four have to be replaced,’ says the chairperson of TU/e’s supervisory board. If that is done, the Dutch economy can once again be among the global top. According to Wennink, the business community also wants to invest tens of billions of euros once the economic preconditions have been restored and improved. Earlier, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as chairperson of Brainport, also emphasised the importance of a cabinet that dares to invest.

Source: Studio040