Fontys creates its own AI platform for students

Since the emergence of services such as ChatGPT, Fontys has noticed a fragmentation of the AI tools used by students and staff. “Students were increasingly using commercial services such as ChatGPT and Claude, often through personal accounts. This created differences in quality and access, and uncertainty arose about where data was stored and which models were used for assignments,” says the university of applied sciences.

To make access to artificial intelligence equal for all students, and to get an overview of which services are used, Fontys ICT has designed its own interface where users can choose from certain AI models. The platform was tested for six months with three hundred users, which led to a positive result.

“With the platform, users can immediately see where the model is hosted, what it costs approximately and what restrictions apply. In this way, privacy, budget and didactic commitment become fully manageable,” says Fontys.

Decide for yourself

“Educational institutions must maintain their autonomy in a world where developments in the field of AI are accelerating,” says Koen Suilen, lecturer and AI expert at Fontys ICT. “With our gateway, we can decide for ourselves which models we offer, under what conditions and for which users. This is essential for applying AI safely and fairly in education.”

AI Officer

Research conducted by Fontys shows that there should also be a special position for someone who is responsible for everything that happens in the field of AI, within the educational institution: the AI officer.

“Without a clear responsible person, policy on AI becomes fragmented. With the AI officer, institutions can ensure continuity, quality and safety. This role also bundles expertise that rarely comes together in one person: technical deepening, knowledge of laws and regulations and understanding of education, combined with the authority to make strategic choices based on that mix.”

Source: Studio040