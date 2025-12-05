Fog Woes at Eindhoven Airport

Friday saw a lot of fog in the region and at Eindhoven Airport, this weather has been causing many delays and diversions.

Flights to Eindhoven Airport have been diverted all Friday morning. A single flight (the one from Alicante) made an attempt to land at the airport, but the pilot could not land the aircraft safely and had to divert to another airport.

Most flights are diverted to nearby airports. There are still flights departing from the airport.

Update

In the afternoon, the fog cleared and aircrafts were able to land again, the airport has announced.

Source: Studio040 Translated by Muktha Kartik