First ‘slow zone’ opened at Stedelijk College

Cycling from A to B as slowly as possible. That’s how Alderperson Robert Strijk, together with students from Stedelijk College, opened Eindhoven’s first “slow zone” on Wednesday afternoon. The word “slow” has been written on the road surface in several places near the secondary school on Henegouwenlaan. For good reason. It’s meant to make drivers aware of young people around and that they should ease off the accelerator.

The opening was playful, but the reason is deadly serious. The behaviour of motorists leaves much to be desired. The students of the Stedelijk College are therefore pleased with the initiative. “I think it’s good, because sometimes people forget there’s a school here and that children are crossing the road,” says one of the students. “I once saw someone trying to cross when a car was coming, and the car didn’t see them. There was almost a collision.”

The municipality wants to prevent these kinds of dangerous situations and therefore now has the “slow” sign on the road surface. The municipality has chosen to use English because of the large number of expats living in the city. In Eindhoven’s city centre, English is already frequently heard among shop staff, and now it’s literally making its way into the city’s streets.

In addition to the road near the Stedelijk College, the word “slow” will also appear on the road surface on Henegouwenlaan. More secondary schools and sports venues in Eindhoven will follow soon, Omroep Brabant reports.

Next year, the municipality plans to roll out slow zones in dozens of locations throughout the city. “If you’re driving here for the first time, you don’t know there’s a high school here,” Traffic Alderperson Robert Strijk told Studio040. “If it says ‘slow’ and a sign says ’15’.. It would help me as a driver. Just calm down, because I don’t want to cause an accident.” School At almost all primary schools in Eindhoven, drivers are already being reminded to watch their speed. Until now, this has been done by simply displaying the word “school” on the road. Now it’s the city’s secondary schools’ turn to get a school zone. The municipality wants to take a different approach here. Eindhoven has deliberately chosen to introduce the new term “slow” instead of “school,” as stated in the municipality’s traffic decree. This better reflects the many expats who work and live in Brainport. Furthermore, even though ‘school’ is of course English as well as Dutch, the municipality doesn’t think ‘school’ is entirely appropriate, as sports clubs also train in the gymnasiums at secondary schools. If the word ‘school’ then leads people to think it’s a primary school, assuming that speeding is permitted outside of school hours, the term is less effective, they believe.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez