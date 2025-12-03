Fire destroys Perry’s beloved American classic

Perry van den Eerdwegh had barely left his garage in Eindhoven on Tuesday when he received a call reporting smoke coming from the roof. To his horror, it turned out to be a fire. One of his beloved American cars was completely engulfed in flames.

“It’s awful”, Perry sighs as he walks through his dark, soot-covered garage with a flashlight. The fire has knocked out the electricity. The firefighting foam is still up to his ankles. “This was a brand-new Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe from the nineties”, he points to a burned-out car. Little remains of the modern classic American car.

Favourite hobby project

“We brought it inside to work on it tomorrow”, he says of his favourite hobby project. “The car’s battery was dead, so I put it on the charger. Then I went home for dinner”, Perry tells Omroep Brabant.

He hadn’t been home for an hour when he got a call: smoke was coming from the garage roof. “I slammed the gas pedal. I also had the wrong keys. By then, the fire department had already arrived. The garage was completely filled with smoke; you couldn’t see a thing”.

Extensive damage

Once the smoke cleared, it quickly became clear that the damage was extensive. Perry suspects the fire started in the Thunderbird’s battery. “I think it’s terrible. The Thunderbird is a very special car. Now it’s going to the scrapyard. Look, all the wires have melted away. We can’t fix it anymore”.

The car enthusiast has owned the garage in Eindhoven since 1984. He poured a lot of love and time into his Thunderbird, which was worth around $20,000. “That’s quite something, isn’t it?”, Perry says dejectedly. “This was really my car. American cars are different from European ones. Especially the engine; you can’t recreate that sound with any other car. It really affects you”.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob