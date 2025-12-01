Fiery farewell to recycling centre

Image credit: Stufio040

The employees of the recycling centre on Lodewijkstraat in Eindhoven bid a strange farewell to their familiar location on Saturday. On the very last day before the waste collection point’s relocation to Acht, a container caught fire.

It contained 40 cubic metres of residual waste. When the container caught fire, the waste was still inside. Staff made an initial attempt to extinguish the fire themselves. A truck then moved the container outside, allowing firefighters to finish their work.

Expansion

It was the very last day people could dispose of their waste in the Lodewijkstraat centre. The recycling facility will be temporarily closed and expanded.

