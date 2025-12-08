False alarm bomb threat at ECS

A man was arrested on Sunday evening at Eindhoven Central Station for allegedly saying that he had a bomb. Part of the train station in the city centre was evacuated as a result.

According to Omroep Brabant, the police arrived on the scene with shields and police dogs, as well as an officer from the Explosives Safety Team (TEV). Travellers were instructed by officers to leave the platform and the train as quickly as possible.

Officers then searched his rucksack. No explosives were found in the rucksack. Travellers were kept at a distance in the meantime.

Source: Studio040, Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Vanya