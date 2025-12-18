Eindhoven wants to approach applications for urgent social housing differently

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to redesign the process for applying for urgent social housing. Currently, healthcare providers and housing associations are responsible for assessing these applications. However, the municipality now wants to handle this itself.

People who are at risk of homelessness in the near future, for example, because they’re getting divorced or because their lease isn’t being renewed, can apply urgently for new housing. But this process often causes problems.

This means that people with a sheltered housing indication who have problems with their care provider may end up on the street.

For a long time, housing associations were responsible for assessing urgent applications. This is now being done through a partnership between housing associations and healthcare providers, called Door!. “But it’s still not working properly,” Alderman Mieke Verhees said Tuesday evening during the city council meeting in response to questions from Socialist Party council member Alex Paauw.

Therefore, the intention is for municipalities to handle urgent applications themselves by mid-2026. To this end, the municipality of Eindhoven, within the SGE partnership (Eindhoven Urban Area), has submitted a proposal to the regional municipalities to transform the process.

By early 2026, it should become clear where people whose urgent applications are stuck can report.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez