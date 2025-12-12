Eindhoven to get second prestigious museum

A branch of the Ansterdam Rijksmuseum is coming to Eindhoven. The new museum is to be built on the north side of the station. This will give the city and the region a second top-class cultural attraction.

The museum is to be located on the Dommel river in a new park in the city centre, at the beginning of Kennedylaan and within walking distance of Central Station. The ambition is to open the museum within six to eight years.

“Having a branch in Eindhoven is an important step in making the collection of the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum even more accessible in the southern Netherlands,” says Taco Dibbits, director of the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum. ‘The museum is for everyone. It has a world-famous collection of over one million objects and is constantly working to share the collection with the whole of the Netherlands in various ways.’

Sponsor

The desire to add a museum of this stature to the city has been around for some time. ASML plays a central role in the museum’s arrival and is its founding sponsor. CEO Christophe Fouquet is therefore proud of this development.

“Attracting this world-renowned institution to the region not only offers more people the opportunity to enjoy the museum’s artistic and cultural treasures, it also strengthens Brainport Eindhoven as a cultural destination and a great place to live and work.”

Unifying factor

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem is also pleased with the plan. ‘This is a tremendous opportunity that we are embracing wholeheartedly. We wish to make it a reality as soon as possible. Rijksmuseum Eindhoven is a valuable addition to the cultural climate of Brabant and far beyond. After all, art and history have a unifying power in our rapidly growing Brainport region.’

Note: although the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam tends to call itself The Rijksmuseum, or Het Rijks, there are seventeen rijksmuseums in the Netherlands. Their task is to safeguard the nation’s heritage.

Source: Studio040

Translated by DeepL and edited by Greta