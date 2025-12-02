Prodrive and Xeltis have secured tens of millions of euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) fund. The funds will be used for research and development and the commercialisation of innovative products.

Prodrive is borrowing €40 million from the EIB. The Son-based company aims to use the money to attract new employees for research, development, and production. The funds are also intended to improve the quality of Prodrive’s European workforce. The company supplies components for ASML’s machinery, among other things.

“This type of investment demonstrates that the EIB is committed to supporting in-house technology to safeguard Europe’s strategic autonomy,” says EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot. “It also offers prospects for technologies that enable us to achieve green growth.” The research projects in which Prodrive will invest are in the semiconductor, medical, energy, and automotive sectors.

Medical technology

Eindhoven-based Xeltis has attracted nearly €50 million in investment, €37.5 million of which comes from the EIB. €10 million comes from existing investors, including Invest-NL. The company aims to use this funding to bring its innovations, which improve treatment for dialysis patients, to market.

“Xeltis is incredibly progressive in its field, directly contributing to improved outcomes for dialysis and cardiovascular patients. We are therefore proud to support them with €37.5 million in venture capital to help them translate their groundbreaking science into real-world treatments across Europe,” says Robert de Groot.

Source: Studio040