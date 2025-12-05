Eindhoven lags while neighbours thrive

The level of broad prosperity in cities and in remote parts of the country is low, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). In Brabant, this applies to cities such as Eindhoven and Tilburg, but West Brabant also stands out. In the municipalities surrounding these areas, however, a very different picture emerges: prosperity is much higher.​

Each year, CBS studies “broad prosperity” in the Netherlands. This covers not only how much money people earn, but also factors such as air quality, safety, the availability of schools and how healthy people feel. According to Peter Hein van Mulligen of CBS, it is not surprising that a city like Eindhoven scores low. “In large cities, everything comes together, and more people with low incomes live there. This is reflected in the average, which in Eindhoven is lower than the national average.”​

People with a low socioeconomic status also tend to have fewer social contacts and poorer health, according to CBS. In total, the researchers analysed 40 indicators. “You can think of safety, the level of crime and whether people do volunteer work,” Van Mulligen told regional broadcaster Omroep Brabant.​

But how is it possible that broad prosperity is higher in the municipalities around Eindhoven? “That is because people who have outgrown the city move to the surrounding municipalities in search of more space. They want the benefits, but not the burdens of the city.” This is visible in the so‑called “Gooi of Brabant”, as the Kempen region is sometimes called.​

What stands out in the regional differences, Van Mulligen believes, is that they have remained largely unchanged for years. “Relatively few people in large and medium‑sized cities own their own homes, and many people rent.” As a result, wealth in a city like Eindhoven increases only very slowly, while the wealth of people in affluent surrounding municipalities continues to grow.

Translated by Perplexity AI.

Source: Studio040 & CBS