Eindhoven is going to green squares throughout the city

Eindhoven is starting to green five squares in various neighbourhoods. This is the first step in the new squares plan, with which the municipality aims to create more green space and meeting places in the city.
The five squares scheduled for greening next year are: Sint Trudoplein (Strijp), Picassohof (Tongelre), Celsiusplein (Woensel-Zuid), Sint Gerardusplein (Stratum), and Frederik Hendrikplein (Gestel). The total cost of greening these five squares is €700,000.
This is a request from the administrative agreement and aligns with the major ambition to make Eindhoven healthier and more liveable, says Alderman Rik Thijs (Greening). Anyone who visits the city centre will notice that more greenery has been added there recently. “We’re working on large squares like Wilhelminaplein, but it’s also necessary in the neighbourhoods.”
Green-poor neighbourhoods
A total of 26 squares are eligible for this greening project. The municipality has identified the neighbourhoods with the least green spaces. However, the first squares to be launched are not the complete top five on the prioritised list. For example, Kastelenplein is in fifth place, but the greening of this part of Eindhoven falls within a broader urban development plan.
The choice to select squares from different parts of the city was a deliberate one. “We want to distribute it evenly across the city and thus demonstrate the urgency of the matter in all areas,” says Thijs.
Residents of the squares and other local residents can contribute their thoughts on the greening. The municipality will begin discussions about this next year. Trefpunt Groen Eindhoven is also involved in the plans. Each square must become at least ten percent greener, for example with trees, plants, or by expanding existing greenery.
Implementation will take place in 2026 and 2027. Due to the planting season, work can continue until early 2028.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez