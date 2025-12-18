Eindhoven is going to green squares throughout the city

A total of 26 squares are eligible for this greening project. The municipality has identified the neighbourhoods with the least green spaces. However, the first squares to be launched are not the complete top five on the prioritised list. For example, Kastelenplein is in fifth place, but the greening of this part of Eindhoven falls within a broader urban development plan.

The choice to select squares from different parts of the city was a deliberate one. “We want to distribute it evenly across the city and thus demonstrate the urgency of the matter in all areas,” says Thijs.

Residents of the squares and other local residents can contribute their thoughts on the greening. The municipality will begin discussions about this next year. Trefpunt Groen Eindhoven is also involved in the plans. Each square must become at least ten percent greener, for example with trees, plants, or by expanding existing greenery.