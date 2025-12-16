Nearly 2,300 residents of Eindhoven received Dutch citizenship this year. They come from 112 different countries. Most of the newcomers have Indian roots. Their Dutch citizenship was commemorated at City Hall on Monday.

The new Dutch citizens were present with their loved ones at the annual naturalization ceremony. The youngest newcomer is nine months old, and the oldest is 75 years old.

Backgrounds.

India is the country from which most new Dutch citizens originate. A total of 751 Eindhoven residents have an Indian background. Turkey, Syria, and China are the next most common nationalities. Pakistan, Iran, and Egypt also feature in the top ten.

Last year, Eindhoven saw a growth of 3,000 inhabitants. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), this was mainly due to “foreign migration.” This year, the city welcomed its 250,000th resident.

Source: Studio040