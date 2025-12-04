Damage after explosion on Aalsterweg in Eindhoven

An explosive device detonated Wednesday evening in the entrance to apartments above a bedroom store on Aalsterweg in Eindhoven. A burn mark is visible on the floor, and several windows, a mailbox, and a door were also damaged.

Residents of the apartments above came to investigate after the explosion. Ultimately, the police decided to evacuate everyone. The residents had to wait on the street for about an hour before being allowed to return home through a different entrance. Police took statements.

Because a blue plastic cap was found, police suspect a cobra was used. This type of heavy fireworks also has a blue plastic cap on the bottom. The object has been secured and taken for examination. Who and why the porch was targeted is not yet known and is being investigated.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez