Councillor speaks of ‘outdated problem’ over millions lost on advertising billboards

A recent report reveals that a key player in Eindhoven’s city marketing is struggling with millions of euros in negative equity. According to Alderman Robert Strijk (city marketing), it’s an “outdated problem.”

The city council was quite shocked a week ago. An evaluation report from last August showed that the Municipal Executive (SUOG) is in dire straits. The foundation will likely have negative equity of more than €3.4 million by the end of this year.

Three foundations

SUOG is a key driver of the city’s marketing. Eindhoven365, the city’s recognised city marketer for several years now, is effectively and financially supported by two other foundations. Besides SUOG, Eindhoven247, the organisation behind the recently opened This Is Eindhoven Store, is also involved.

The researchers conclude that SUOG’s financial problems aren’t solely the foundation’s fault. The municipality also played a role, with long waiting lists and procedures for permits for digital advertising kiosks; as a result, SUOG lost revenue.

Outdated

In the report, the researchers propose measures to improve the situation. One idea is for the municipality to partially or completely forgive outstanding debts owed to SUOG.

According to Alderman Robert Strijk (city marketing), it’s all outdated now. Permits can now be issued more quickly, he says. “This means the revenue stream is flowing smoothly again.”

“What couldn’t be resolved was that things weren’t in order for several months. This created a one-off problem that we initially resolved with a loan. A one-time contribution of €2.5 million has now been allocated in the 2026 budget,” he continues. This doesn’t eliminate all financial concerns, the alderman acknowledges. “But with the expected positive amounts, we’ll catch up by 2030.”

The Eindhoven City Council will make a decision next week on the evaluation and extension of the contract with the city marketer.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez