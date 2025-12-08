Climate activists cut loose from ING building

Image source: Wikimedia

On Saturday afternoon, emergency services began clearing the ING office in Eindhoven. Extinction Rebellion climate activists had chained themselves to the building because they believe that ING is guilty of investing in companies involved in climate change, genocide and human rights violations.

Protesters had chained themselves to eachother and the ING building on Nieuwstraat, both inside and outside. They claim that ING contributes to climate change by investing in polluting industries. Moreover, the poor labour conditions in these companies are a violation of human rights, according to the activists. Finally, they alledge that ING invests in the Israeli army.

Climate activists blocked the entrance to the bank. Inside, some of the activists had chained themselves to the furniture. Despite attempts by law enforcement officers and security guards to remove them, they refused to leave.

Shears

When attempts by law enforcement officers and security guards to remove the activists failed, the fire brigade were called in. They used shears normally used to cut open cars to cut the protesters loose from the building.

Source: Studio040

Translated and edited by Greta, using DeepL