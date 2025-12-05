Civil servants to leave ivory tower

Photo taken at the food bank

From next year, civil servants in Eindhoven will be required to engage in community service. Many residents feel that rules and policies do not adequately address their needs, while civil servants recognise that their work does not always reflect everyday reality.

The aim is for civil servants to gain practical experience during working hours at such social organisations as the Food Bank or Werkplaats Financiën – an organisation that helps citizens in financial difficulties. By participating, civil servants are expexted to gain a much better understanding of what their own policies mean for the residents of Eindhoven.

A month ago, GroenLinks councillor Jeannette Vos presented this initiative proposal to the city council. She cites positive feedback from Utrecht, where civil servants have already completed similar internships.

Ivory tower

Vos’s Eindhoven version was discussed in detail on Tuesday evening and received praise and compliments from both the city council and the city administration. “A great plan, two thumbs up,” Jacco Rubenkamp (Volt) began his praise. “Get out of the ivory tower and be visible in the city. It will build trust,” responded CDA member Deborah Pruijmboom.

Pressure

The Eindhoven city council had already responded to the proposal in a letter. Councillor Mieke Verhees responded again in person on Tuesday evening and answered a few more questions. “We already encourage civil servants to go out and see who they are working for. This goes further, however. It is an actual training programme for civil servants.” The caveat is that it should not place too much pressure on their current work.

Voluntary

That is why it is not yet a compulsory internship. It will start with a small group of volunteers. Martijn Verhees of the PvvD had some concerns: “How do we ensure that it attracts not only voluntary frontrunners, but also civil servants who are less likely to participate?” he wonders.

The municipality will start a six-month trial next year. Based on the programme in Utrecht, Councillor Vos estimates the costs at 22,000 euros. After six months, there will be an evaluation and the municipal council will decide whether to introduce the internship programme on a permanent basis.

The municipal council will make a final decision on the proposal on 16 December, but that looks like a mere formality.

Policial parties mentioned:

Volt

PvdD party for the animals

CDA christian democrats

GroenLinks Green left

Source: Studio040

Translated and edited by Greta, with use of Deepl