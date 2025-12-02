Citizens’ initiative to place war memorial in Son

Residents urge the municipality of Son en Breugel to to place the Bailey bridge monument next to the lift bridge over the Wilhelmina Canal after all. For this purpose, they are launching a citizens’ initiative.

The first meeting regarding the initiative will be held on Tuesday evening at the Vestzak Theatre in the Dommelhuis. Initiators Arie Donck and Kees van Miert will explain the historical context of the bridge and the monument. At the meeting, people who support the initiative can add their signatures.

Frustrations

In May of this year, Donck and Van Miert already shared their story with Studio040. They expressed their frustrations about the municipality’s stance, which wants to place the monument by the pond on Europalaan.

The Bailey bridge was a bridge built by the Allies in 1944 to cross the canal. This structure was an important construction in the advance of the Allied troops and the liberation of the region.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh