Christmas atmosphere in the city

With a structure designed to resemble an Advent calendar and a pub with a tower full of nutcrackers businesses in . These temporary structures are part of a campaign by businesses in Eindhoven’s city centre. With the ‘Eindhoven Keeps on Giving’ campaign, they aim to create a festive atmosphere and attract people to the city centre during the Christmas season.

Every day, passersby can scan a QR code to receive or win a new gift, such as a voucher for a café in the city. A Christmas choir also occasionally performs in the Advent tower, adding to the atmosphere of the square.

Advent calendar

According to the initiators, the large green Advent calendar is meant to symbolise that people have extra care for each other during this time. “The most important thing is that we care for and give to each other,” says Bureau Binnenstad Eindhoven, one of the organisers.

Incidentally, an Advent calendar isn’t everyone’s first thought when they see the large block tower. “What’s this supposed to be?” a woman with brown hair wonders. An older man takes a closer look at the structure and concludes that it lacks any Christmassy decorations. A man who speaks English, however, immediately notes that the Advent calendar exudes Christmas spirit.

Pyramid

Visitors to the Market can also choose to donate. There’s a “hot chocolate pyramid,” a hut topped with all sorts of Christmas figures and nutcrackers. Residents can grab a hot chocolate there, and the proceeds will go to the Food Bank.

The passersby Studio040 spoke with were unanimous about the giving theme of the Advent calendar and the pyramid: “It fits well with the Christmas spirit.” The older man adds: “It doesn’t necessarily have to be Christmas. Giving is something you should do all year round.”

Beloved

There’s also a stall at the Heuvel shopping centre where gifts are wrapped in Christmas paper and there are theatre shows. Finally, there’s a mailbox on the Markt where people can send a special card to a loved one for free.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas