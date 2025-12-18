Catharina Hospital and TU/e ​​receive 1.3 million euros for cancer research using AI

Lila Mehrez
Catharina Hospital and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) have received over €1.3 million for research into the earlier detection of pancreatic cancer. The detection is being done using artificial intelligence, or AI.

According to the Eindhoven-based organisations, pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. Five years after diagnosis, less than five percent of patients are still alive. This is because the disease is often discovered too late. With the new AI research, doctors and researchers believe they can detect the disease earlier, and thus save lives. The sooner a tumor is found, the greater the chance of effective treatment.

AI program

The research team involved previously developed an AI program that automatically analyses abdominal scans. This could enable earlier detection of tumors in the head of the pancreas. The project is now investigating whether radiologists can actually detect tumors earlier and more reliably with the AI ​​program than without artificial intelligence.

The funding comes from the Dutch Cancer Society (KWF Kankerbestrijding). The study will last five years and will be rolled out in 25 Dutch hospitals, involving more than 3,700 patients. The project is led by professor and oncological surgeon Misha Luyer, affiliated with Catharina Hospital.

 

