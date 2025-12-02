Car-sharing vehicles feed energy back into the power grid

In Eindhoven, new electric car-sharing vehicles from MyWheels not only charge from the power grid but can also feed electricity back into it. “It helps to solve peaks in the electricity grid.”

The first Renault cars capable of this are now being introduced in the city by MyWheels. Initially, there are 28, and the number is expected to grow to 100 next year. Fifty special charging stations will be installed in the city for this purpose. “One car can supply electricity to ten households,” says Laurens van de Vijver, CEO of MyWheels.

The cars can store electricity at ‘cheap moments’ and feed it back later when many people are using electricity, explains Robin Berg from We Drive Solar.

Together with Renault, We Drive Solar developed this technology and extensively tested it over the past year in Utrecht. The peak times on the power grid are between six and eight in the evening. “These cars can help to solve peaks in the electricity grid,” says Maarten Venselaar from Enexis

Problem

Feeding electricity back helps to reduce congestion on the power grid, the parties involved assured during their presentation on Monday afternoon in Strijp.

“Electric cars are not the problem of grid congestion; on the contrary, they do contribute to the solution,” says Marco Knoot, Marketing Director at Renault Netherlands.

After Utrecht and Eindhoven, Rotterdam and Amsterdam also want to work with these shared cars.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh