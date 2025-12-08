Bullets in Kruisstraat

A restaurant on Kruisstraat Eindhoven appears to have been shot at during the night from Sunday to Monday. Passers-by reportedly saw shell casings lying on the street. A hole was also found in a roller shutter.

The hole is reportedly in the roller shutter of the Kingzburger premises. Police have cordoned off a section of Kruisstraat and launched an investigation. Officers are inside the building to see if they can find a bullet or bullets.

Our 112 correspondent suspects that the weapon used in the shooting likely jammed after the first shot. The shooter likely tried to clear the jam but lost four unfired rounds in the process. These remained on the street.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas