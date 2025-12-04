Still no shelter for asylum seekers in Breugel

Breugel currently has no shelter for asylum seekers. The Son en Breugel municipal council is in talks with the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) about a building at Van den Elsenstraat 26, but this has not yet led to a solution.

According to the municipality, the consultations with the COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers) are “constructive.” “Due to the dispersal law, we are obligated to establish a reception centre for seventy asylum seekers. We also feel a moral responsibility to contribute to the reception of people who have left their own country and are seeking protection in the Netherlands.”

The building on Van den Elsenstraat is temporarily being rented for storage. “We’ve asked Gapph Vastgoedbeheer to handle the vacancy management so the building doesn’t remain unnecessarily vacant. Gapph is temporarily placing a contractor who will use part of the building exclusively for storage, thus ensuring the building is being used.”

No role

The municipality explicitly states that Gapph has no role in the potential future shelter location, but that this company is hired solely for the management of the building. Residents in the immediate vicinity have been informed in writing.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez