Bosz looks forward to meeting ‘opposite’ Simeone

PSV will face Atlético Madrid at home on Tuesday. PSV coach Peter Bosz is impressed by the Spanish top club: “They have really added something to their game.”

“Diego Simeone is very special,” says Bosz about the Argentine head coach of the Madrid side. “I think we are opposites in how we have our teams play because he has always based his career on a solid defence, whereas I actually always start with the attack,” says Peter Bosz.

Respect

When Simeone started at Atlético, Bosz was the coach of Heracles Almelo. “I have a lot of respect for that; if you stay at a club for 15 years and really manage to make it a big club, reach the Champions League final, become champions, then you have done something very special. We also look at his training sessions, what exercises does he give? You try to learn from that, because defensively they are always excellent.”

Earlier, Bosz played with Leverkusen against the Spaniards. “They played very different football then, staying with ten or eleven men behind the ball. We had most of the chances in that match but didn’t manage to score. Then we conceded a late 1-0 and lost because of that, which we must avoid now. But I hope the pattern of play tomorrow is the same as back then.”

Challenge

The Spanish team looks very different in 2025. “They can still play very well on the counter-attack. That’s why we need to be perfectly positioned when we lose the ball. Tactically, this will be the most challenging opponent we’ve faced; they can be deadly on the break. But they can also press high up the pitch.”

Mindset

Following good results against top clubs Napoli and Liverpool, PSV does not take the field with a different mentality. “We always want to win, and with that mindset, I want us to always step onto the pitch. Just like when we score the first goal, we always try to make it 2-0 afterwards. Unconsciously, we will have a bit more confidence because of the good results, which is logical, but it shouldn’t change how we approach the match.”

Three chances

PSV is still not guaranteed a place in the next round of the European top tournament. “I think we’re doing better than expected in the Champions League. If you had told me beforehand that after five games we’d have eight points, I wouldn’t have believed it. But we have nothing yet. We have three more chances to pick up points, but it’s three times against the top.”

Against Atlético, Bosz can call on Mauro Júnior again, who missed this weekend’s game due to illness. Perisic may also rejoin the squad, but it’s not yet clear if the Croatian has recovered enough to start.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh