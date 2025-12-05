Bosz hopes for a Max Verstappen win this weekend!

Bosz has been following Formula 1 for thirty years and will of course watch the last race of this season. That will be on Sunday at De Herdgang, as his team will train the same afternoon.

“I find it fascinating to watch those races. Whether Verstappen will take the title? If I’m honest, I don’t expect the chance to be very big. Lando Norris is in the best position, but the pressure is enormous. Let me just say that Max is going to win this, although it may be more of a hope,” said Bosz

To drive a Formula 1 car is a dream of Bosz’s. And who knows, maybe it will come true one day, since Verstappen is a supporter of the Eindhoven club.

“But I do have a problem and it doesn’t really make sense. When I’m behind the wheel, I think I’m going to win that race. But I probably won’t even be able to get that car out of its place. I used to have that winner’s mentality with, for example, the Tour de France or a marathon, but that’s nonsense, of course.”

Three points

From the high speeds on the track to the football field. For Bosz, the most important thing is that PSV takes three points next Saturday on a visit to SC Heerenveen. Bosz is not worried about SC Heerenveen statistics. “I also heard that about Feyenoord, but we won it. I see Heerenveen as a difficult away game. A team that can play good football and with qualities, but we have those too. It can therefore be a fun match.”

Ivan Perisic will return to Eindhoven on Saturday. Even without the Croatian, Bosz sees many opportunities up front. “It’s never nice to disappoint players, but it’s still nice to be able to make luxurious choices. You also have to be lucky, like the solution we found with Ismäel Saibari and Guus Til. That has started to run. The replacements against FC Volendam also did an excellent job.”

Source: PSV and Studio040