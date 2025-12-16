Rabobank expects the Southeast Brabant economy to grow by 2.6 per cent next year. This is twice the national average.

After Amsterdam, whose economy is growing by 3 per cent, Eindhoven will be the fastest-growing region in the country in 2026. This is despite the fact that growth expectations for the industry are not particularly favourable.

Rabobank is referring to earlier statements by ASML that growth could be disappointing this year due to potential import tariffs from the United States. “The dependence on ASML creates uncertainty,” Rabobank states. “A disappointing development could have consequences for local suppliers.”

The Financieel Dagblad recently reported that companies in ASML’s supply chain are already experiencing pressure and are having to lay off staff due to fewer orders from the Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer.

Growth expectations are less favourable in the rest of the province. Central and Northeast Brabant are projected to grow between 1 and 1.3 per cent. In the west of the province, growth remains below 1 per cent.

Source: Studio040