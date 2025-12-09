Chip machine manufacturer ASML sold a vital component last year to a military research institute of one of China’s leading defense companies. This was revealed by an investigation by Dutch news programme Nieuwsuur, based on confidential information from ASML.

According to the television programme, not only was a subsidiary of the defense company CETC a customer, but also a Chinese quantum institute. According to Nieuwsuur, the sale to customers in China is striking. The Dutch government expressed concerns in 2023 about the potential use of Dutch advanced technology.

For example, the government stated there was a significant risk that it would contribute to “the development of Chinese military technology and could be used in human rights violations by the Chinese state.” Therefore, many chip machines and components may only be exported with the permission of the Dutch government. According to Nieuwsuur, this permission is not required for the export of several important products for ASML’s customers.

Missile Systems

The military research institute, known as the “24th Research Institute of CETC” and located in the metropolis of Chongqing, is a state-owned enterprise. According to the Chinese government, it is a “military-industrial group” that designs and produces high-end military technology, for example, for use in missile systems and drones. Last year, the Chinese company acquired a part of ASML to fine-tune a chip machine.

The Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer declined to comment on its customers. In a response to Nieuwsuur, ASML stated that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations. “The list you shared with us contains older, generic parts and materials that are not subject to any licensing requirements related to export control restrictions or sanctions.”

Estimate

According to the chip machine manufacturer, these are also machines with “old technology that cannot produce the most advanced chips.” ASML also appeals to the government: “Suppliers, such as ASML, cannot assess on their own whether a chip manufacturer in China should or should not fall under an export control regime. National security is a government responsibility.”

Source: Studio040