PvdD fears birds will ‘fly to their deaths’ against mirror villa

Eindhoven fraction of political party PvdD – party for the animals – has expressed concerns about a mirrored villa in Meerhoven neighbourhood of Eindhoven. The opposition party fears that birds will fly to their deaths against the villa.

The new villa is constructed entirely of reflective material, ensuring it blends in with the natural surroundings. “This sounds great, but this construction poses a significant risk of birds flying to their deaths against the facades of these villas”, the party stated in questions to City Council.

A realistic problem, the party argues. “In 2021, the responsible architect already indicated that birds flying to their deaths against the walls is simply unavoidable and that no special precautions are being taken to prevent bird fatalities”, the party stated. However, an ecologist was reportedly consulted prior to the villa’s construction.

The party therefore wants to know whether City Council is aware of the results of that meeting. Furthermore, the party questions whether City Council reviewed the design and whether the surrounding natural environment was taken into account. According to the party, the villa is not recognisable as a building, but creates the impression of sky, trees, and nature, which would pose a risk, particularly to birds.

UV coating

The party lists several measures that can be taken to protect birds. These include bird stickers made of transparent film, which are barely visible to humans due to a UV coating, but which birds can still see. The party wants to know if City Council is willing to implement this measure. The party also asks if the municipality will discourage the use of reflective surfaces in nature.

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant/Lucia van der Ven

Translated by: Bob