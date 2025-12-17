All Oirschot residents are welcome at Winterparadijs

This week, 1,700 students from Oirschot will lace up their skates and venture onto the ice rink on Marktplein. Winter paradise Oirschot will be there until January, complete with snacks, drinks, socialising, and a fun atmosphere.

With this event, the organisers aim to strengthen social cohesion in the village for the third year in a row. School skating is one of the activities they’re organising for this reason.

From Monday 15 December to Friday 19 December, all Oirschot primary schools and the first-year classes of Kempenhorst College will visit the ice rink. Children from the fifth grade of Kindcentrum de Linde know the best way to skate: “Just bend your knees a bit and lean forward”, a girl in a purple jacket and glasses says. A boy named Willem also has a suggestion: “You stand with your feet on the ice, give yourself a push, and then let yourself slide”.

Special activities

The activities are organised by Stichting Evenementen, the events foundation in Oirschot, but according to organiser Corné Boot, it’s not just the foundation that makes the event possible. “We have a lot of sponsors, and local businesses also contribute.”

Everyone is involved in the Winterparadijs. Special activities have been devised for children, seniors, local residents, and even golden couples. More than a hundred volunteers are committed to ensuring everything runs smoothly.

The children do have a few tips for beginners. “Ask a classmate to hold your hand”, Saar from the fifth grade says. “Don’t try to walk on the ice, but really spread your feet”, elementary school student Ezra says. For the next three weeks, Oirschot will be all about ice fun. The paradise will be dismantled again on 4 January.

For more information: Oirschot Winterparadijs

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob