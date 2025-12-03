Additional 200 megawatts power not enough for region

Thanks to an expansion of the high-voltage grid, Zuidoost Brabant region can expect a capacity increase of 200 megawatts over the next two years. This is enough to supply approximately 200,000 households with electricity.

This capacity expansion is not intended for households, however. It is primarily aimed at businesses in the region awaiting a connection or an expansion of their existing connection. This summer, 700 connections were on the list yet to be installed.

Province

Province-wide, the capacity increase is even greater than 200 megawatts. Two transformers will be added to the high-voltage substation in Geertruidenberg, in western Brabant, in the coming years, adding 400 megawatts to the power grid.

In addition, a new high-voltage substation in Tilburg will be commissioned in 2027. This development will add an additional 405 megawatts of capacity.

Adjustments

How many businesses will be helped by this development is not yet clear, according to Enexis, which manages the medium- and low-voltage grid. “Capacity will become available gradually. We need to determine which capacity will be available at which stations. Then we need to determine who is currently interested in a power connection”, a spokesperson explains.

Waiting lists

However, the grid expansion hasn’t solved all the problems, Robert Kuik, Tennet’s director of network planning, says. “This is a fantastic and major step, but we’re not there yet. In many places, the waiting list exceeds the capacity we can allocate over the next two years. This means there are still areas in Brabant where we cannot currently assist businesses on the waiting list”, Kuik says, referring to the northeast of the province.

“It remains our absolute priority to provide these businesses with transmission capacity as soon as possible”, the director adds.

Source: Studio040/Sylvester Klaasman

