Addicted Stan now back on track thanks to Troep Taxi

You know the feeling: you’ve cleaned out your house and really need to go to the dump. But you don’t have the time, or you don’t have a tow bar, or a trailer, or the inclination. Eindhoven resident Stan Kuipers has a solution for this problem: Troep Taxi (junk taxi). With this, Stan not only helps others, but he’s also gotten his own life back on track after a difficult period.

34-year-old Stan used to be a chef. After that, he worked as a freelancer in construction, but then his life got into turmoil. “I went to the clinic in December 2022, with a super-serious addiction to alcohol and drugs. I first went to detox in the Netherlands and then I went to South Africa”.

In the clinic

After his time in the clinic, he had to start over. Because he was self-employed, he didn’t receive any benefits. Then Stan realised he still had his van, which he used for construction. “I occasionally asked people if I could drive them to the dump, and that’s how it kind of grew”. The name for his business came from an unexpected source: “At one point, my sons and I were eating sausage rolls, when my eldest son said, ‘You’re like a junk taxi’.”

These days, more and more people are finding their way to Troep Taxi. Stan isn’t surprised they come knocking on his door. He also has a shed full of stuff that should go, but he can’t part with. It often holds sentimental value. “Other people find it difficult to part with their junk, too, but for me, it’s really easy. I just grab their stuff, put it in my van, and throw it away”.

Source: Studio040/Raymond Bruijns en Mees Bouwman

Translated by: Bob