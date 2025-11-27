World-class PSV defeat English champions

PSV delivered another top performance in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. The reigning English champions were thoroughly crushed at home. The Eindhoven side walked off the pitch with a 1-4 victory.

Peter Bosz’s team had a dream start at Anfield. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk blatantly handled the ball on a corner, leaving the referee with no choice but to award the penalty. Perisic slotted home the golden opportunity in the sixth minute.

Eindhoven started the match strongly but only maintained that level of play for fifteen minutes. Liverpool’s first chance came at the other end. Former PSV player Cody Gakpo cut inside the penalty area and fired a powerful shot at goal. The ball fell via goalkeeper Kovar to the feet of midfielder Szloboszai, who slotted home with ease.

To survive

What followed were twenty minutes in which PSV were pushed back by the English. PSV, due to sloppy passing, were unable to break free from Liverpool’s pressure. However, Eindhoven defended with exceptional concentration as a team, preventing Liverpool from creating many clear-cut chances. When they did, Mattej Kovar stepped up to save the game, only to be helped off the crossbar on a few occasions.

In the last five to ten minutes of the first half, PSV managed to leave their defensive positions behind every now and then, but that did not change the half-time score.

Second half

PSV came out stronger again in the second half. This resulted in a 1-2 lead after ten minutes. Mauro Junior cut past Mohamed Salah, crossed half the pitch with the ball at his feet, and delivered a perfect pass to Guus Til. The occasional striker poked the cross past the English goalkeeper, scoring his first Champions League goal at a crucial moment.

Counterpunches

Liverpool kept the pressure on Peter Bosz’s team but managed to create few clear-cut chances. PSV increasingly had opportunities to strike on the counterattack, and the Eindhoven side capitalised on them.

Substitutes Pepi and Driouech were at the heart of the 1-3. Pepi was sent deep, held the ball, and fired a deceptive shot towards the near corner of the Liverpool goal. The shot deflected off the post and into Driouech’s hands, who slotted it home.

In the closing stages, PSV extended their lead even further. Dest charged forward with the ball at his feet, reached the byline, and laid it back to – again – Driouech, who fired home another shot.

Knockout phase

With the victory, PSV defeats another champion. First, Italian champions Napoli were crushed by Peter Bosz’s team at the Philips Stadium, and now English champions Liverpool were the prey of Eindhoven at their own Anfield Stadium. With the victory, PSV moves to eight points in a gruelling Champions League fixture, putting the chance of advancing to the knockout stages within reach.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez