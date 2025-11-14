Wood for concrete: another building arises in Strijp-S

Picture source:Studio040

Strijp-S is getting another building constructed largely from wood. The building, shaped like a grandstand, will eventually house 56 flats. Housing association Trudo and construction company Stam en De Koning kicked off construction this week.

The building, which consists mainly of social housing, is being constructed next to the Area51 skate park. In addition to flats, the ground floor of the Tribune building will soon offer space for shops or offices. The building will be skirted by green balconies. The terraces will soon have space for plants and trees.

Wooden construction

Previously, the largely wooden Matchbox building was constructed at Strijp-S, a building with 56 flats and office spaces. Large wooden buildings are increasingly being constructed in the Netherlands, De Volkskrant recently reported. The use of wood in construction is much better for the environment than the use of concrete, for example.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta