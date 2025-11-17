Weeffabriek needs more financial help

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo wants to offer more financial support to the Weeffabriek. The cultural centre has a budget shortfall of €50,000, and the municipality wants to make the institution future-proof with several financial incentives.

Two years ago, the Weeffabriek received substantial financial support from the municipality. At that time, €600,000 was invested in the cultural centre in the municipality. Geldrop-Mierlo also wanted to separate the centre from the former weaving mill, now the Weverijmuseum, and De Wiele, so that there would be more insight into how the subsidies were being spent.

This has now been done, but the financial setbacks for the Weeffabriek are not over yet. The partnership with the Volksuniversiteit (VU) is yielding €40,000 less than budgeted.

In loss

The VU cannot afford the price that the Weeffabriek initially wanted to charge for its premises and therefore threatened to look for accommodation elsewhere. This will result in a loss of income of €40,000 for the cultural centre, leaving it €53,550 in the red in its first year of existence.

Additional subsidy

According to the municipality, in order to secure the cultural centre’s financial position in the coming years, it will be necessary to provide the same amount in additional subsidies each year. This must be done from 2026 onwards. Over the years 2024 and 2025, the cultural centre will receive an additional €107,000 to write off the deficits for those years.

Finally, Geldrop-Mierlo wants to transfer a one-off amount of 125,000 euros to the Weeffabriek, so that the centre has the necessary financial buffer. “Cultural entrepreneurship involves risks, and a healthy cultural centre must be able to cope with setbacks.”

A financial buffer should be between 10 and 25 per cent of total income, which in the case of the Weeffabriek is 1,250,000 euros. The municipality therefore wants to transfer the minimum amount required for that buffer to the centre, namely the aforementioned 125,000 euros.

Source: Stuido040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan