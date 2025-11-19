Waalre wants fewer divorce battles

The Municipality of Waalre aims to eliminate the number of complex contested divorces in the municipality. These are divorces where prolonged conflict and legal battles can have a lasting impact on the children of divorcing parents.

According to the Municipality of Waalre, 75 per cent of children who end up in youth care have experienced a contentious divorce, and their problems can be traced back to the divorce issues.

Therefore, Waalre wants to establish a divorce helpline called “Uit elkaar gaan” (separating). This project is being run in collaboration with Municipalities of Geldrop-Mierlo, Nuenen, and Son en Breugel. The helpline is intended to help de-escalate complex divorces.

The municipalities want to pool expertise and work more efficiently so they can better support residents struggling with divorce-related issues. The helpline is also expected to reduce youth care costs in the long term.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob