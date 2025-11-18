Transport service ’t Opstapje now also in the rural area of Oirschot

Due to high demand to also operate in the rural area of Oirschot, the area covered by ‘t Opstapje has been further expanded. Many residents now make use of this transport service, which, for example, now also runs to the garden centre for visits to the Christmas show.

Since 8 October, ’t Opstapje has been operating within the built-up area of Oirschot. The service is intended for residents of Oirschot who are less mobile. Volunteer drivers take people for €1.50 per trip to places such as the supermarket, the hairdresser, the physiotherapist, the GP, a social activity, or a friend. There are around fifty trips each week.

Cooking

Next year, trips to the Chapel of the Holy Oak are planned for May. And for residents who join the cooking evenings at the local produce shop ‘t Bint on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays, there is the option to be taken home after 7 pm.

The usual times ’t Opstapje operates are Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trips can be booked at least one working day in advance. However, it is now also possible to book a trip in the morning for the afternoon of the same day. The vehicles can accommodate a maximum of three people.

Source: Studio040.nl

translated by: Kirti Singh