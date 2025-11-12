Three generations celebrating their birthdays on the 11th of the 11th

The Van Helmont family is undoubtedly the craziest family in Brabant. On 11 November, they’re not only celebrating son Djazz’s eleventh birthday, but also the birthdays of father Dennis (39) and grandfather Bart (66). Three generations all celebrate on this day of the start of Carnaval.

Grandma Van Helmont can only conclude that it’s pure coincidence that three generations have the same birthday. “You can’t really plan something like that!”, she tells Omroep Brabant. But then she makes the mystery of this ‘coincidence’ even crazier than it already is. “My brother also has his birthday on the 11th of the 11th, just like my brother-in-law”.

There is one ‘person’ who does know the answer to the question: “how is this possible?” According to ChatGPT, this is no coincidence, but a one in 48,6 million chance. It will come as no surprise that the number eleven plays a major role in this family. When they buy lottery tickets, they buy ones ending up in eleven. “It turns out it’s not a lucky number”, father Dennis immediately adds.

Counterbalance

Djazz, of course, wears number eleven on the football field. Djazz’s older brother is the only one who provides a bit of a rebellious counterbalance. His favourite number is 12. Another visitor to this annual birthday party can only conclude that this is a crazy family and the figurehead for ‘Eindhoven de gekste‘* (the craziest).

Source: Studio040/Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Bob

Ed.: Carnival, the festival where the keys of the city were handed to the fool, officially begins on November 11. Eleven was considered to be a crazy number, like thirteen is considered unlucky.

*Eindhoven de gekste‘* (Eindhoven the craziest): The slogan “Eindhoven, de gekste!” originally came from a PSV football supporter. The nickname now refers to the city or an aspect of it and means its vibrant, sometimes chaotic or crazy character. It is used very often in the Carnaval period.