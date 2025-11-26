Unique glimpse behind the scenes when drones appear at airport

“We’ve seen drones”. This sentence was uttered for the first time at Eindhoven Airport at around 18:30 on Saturday. Hours of audio recordings between pilots and air and ground traffic control provide a unique glimpse behind the scenes. This is what it was like at the airport that evening.

On Saturday afternoon, there were no drones to be seen near Eindhoven Airport. It was quiet, and pilots were in their usual contact with the airport. If they wanted to take off or land, they asked the air traffic controller if it was allowed. They contacted the ground controller about the movements of their aircraft on the ground.

Until, at 18:30, a pilot was about to take off and noticed that a runway or takeoff point was closed. He wanted to fly his Ryanair plane to London. “When will the runway reopen?”, he asked the ground controller. “Yes, that’s a good question”, he replied. “We’re having some drone activity here”.

Entire airport closed

Although outgoing Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans didn’t communicate about the drones until around 21:00, the airport had already been dealing with them for an hour and a half. After the first report, more and more pilots phoned in. At 19:00, someone asked: “I just heard the entire airport is closed. Is that correct?”

“Yes, that’s correct, Sir. We’ve seen some unknown drone activity above and around the airport”, the ground controller says. “We’re currently monitoring the activity with specialised teams. If I have any news, you’ll hear from me”. Meanwhile, aircraft flying to Eindhoven from other countries were not allowed to approach the airport.

Four drones

The exact number of drones remained unclear to the outside world throughout the evening. Around 19:00, the ground controller reported that four had been spotted. Later, he reported seeing four more, and a little later, another three. Whether these were the same drones in all cases remains unclear.

The airport has a clear protocol, according to the audio recordings. If no drones are spotted for at least thirty minutes, the airport can reopen – after consultation with the authorities. Around 20:00, that appeared to be far from the case. “When did you see the last drones?”, a pilot asks. The ground controller: “I’m looking at one now”.

After that, there were more frequent exchanges of questions about whether the drones had disappeared. That’s was not the case. Every five, ten, or fifteen minutes, one was spotted. Yet the atmosphere was relaxed. The pilots were trying to make the best of it. “Hopefully, those drone batteries will die sometime, right?”, one jokes. Another is less pleased when he hears the drones are still there: “Damn. Oh well, okay”.

Diverting to Amsterdam

For pilots about to arrive in Eindhoven, it’s a waiting game. “We’re flying north of Lille now”, a Transavia pilot tells the air traffic controller at around 08:30. “We have to make a decision about where we’re going in about five minutes. So I think we’ll divert to Amsterdam”.

The Ryanair plane bound for London had been idle on the ground for a few hours by then. The atmosphere inside remained unclear, but one passenger indicated he wanted to get off the plane. He was not allowed to do so until the situation was safe again. Ultimately, the trip to London was cancelled for this person.

Flights resume

At around 10:00, there finally seemed to be good news. No drones had been seen for a while, and if that continued, the airport would be allowed to reopen at 10:30 after an inspection of the runways.

“Did the drones go away just like that?”, a pilot wonders. The ground controller doesn’t elaborate. But: “Well, we have a special observation team here, and they haven’t seen them for a while. So after a while, we decided to just reopen”. Just after 10:30, the first planes were back in flight. “Safe flight, gentlemen”, they say. “Thank you, and see you soon!”

Reconstruction

All contact between pilots and airport air traffic control is public. Omroep Brabant listened back to the recordings from Saturday evening. This reconstruction was created based on that.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob