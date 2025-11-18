Theo van Mierlo looks back on 50 years as a bicycle mechanic

If it were up to 80-year-old Theo van Mierlo, he would continue as a bicycle mechanic in Mierlo for many more years, but due to his health, he is stopping his business after 50 years in the cycling industry. Despite having to stop reluctantly, he looks back on his working life with satisfaction.

Van Mierlo especially enjoys the variety in the job. “When ten different people come in with a broken bike, there are ten different things I have to fix. Every time that new puzzle, that’s fun,” he says. The passion for making bicycles runs in Van Mierlo’s blood; he is the third generation of bicycle mechanics in the family.

Increasingly cheeky

Van Mierlo’s grandfather, Theodorus van Mierlo, founded a bicycle shop in 1915, which he passed on to Van Mierlo’s father, Marinus van Mierlo, in 1939. Marinus had his children help with bike repairs from a young age. “When we came home from school, we would first do our homework and then help out. Except on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then we didn’t have to,” Van Mierlo says with a laugh.

Working for his father suited Van Mierlo well. In 1974, he established his own bike shop in the building where he still operates 51 years later. According to Van Mierlo, the biggest change over all those years has been the clientele. “They are getting bolder; when they come in, they expect me to fix their bike immediately.” However, Van Mierlo does not let himself be pushed around. “What needs to be done here, I decide and no one else.”

New generation

But with his family, Van Mierlo adopts a very different tone. “If our bike needed fixing, we were always allowed to come by, even on days off,” says his granddaughter Ilana. She is now a parent herself, and although Van Mierlo is retiring from his business, Ilana thinks he will bring out his tools again for her little daughter, Ivy. “I don’t think he can just stop doing things altogether.”

The new generation has also brought many changes to the cycling world, with the latest craze being the fat bike. You won’t find that flashy mode of transport in Van Mierlo’s workshop: “Those fat bikes are cheap Chinese rubbish. You can buy one for around 600 euros, while just the battery for an electric bike often costs 700 euros.”

Appreciation

In just over a month, no one will be able to visit Van Mierlo with a broken bike anymore, which many customers find unacceptable. “I’ve received many cards from customers, and there are even people who come by just to thank me,” says Van Mierlo. The appreciation does him good. Van Mierlo’s forced retirement also has a silver lining. “I’m going to enjoy myself with my wife Gerda,” he says proudly.

