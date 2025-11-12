Special childcare closes its doors in Geldrop-Mierlo

Kluppluz childcare, for children with special needs, will close its doors in Geldrop-Mierlo on 1 January, 2026. A motion to keep the facility open for another year was rejected by the City Council after a lengthy debate. “It now appears that vulnerable children are being trifled with”.

*See below article for translations of all political parties

Because Kluppluz is closing its doors in the municipality, parents are losing their childcare. The motion submitted by the Samen party included several quotes from affected parents explaining that their child is being affected by the discontinuation of special childcare.

Samen believes the municipal government is to blame for this. The local party believes that Kluppluz wants to continue offering childcare for another year, while the municipality wants to end its partnership with Kluppluz.

Misused funds

Alderperson for Health Care Mathil Sanders, however, strongly disagrees with this portrayal. “Currently, youth care funds are being misused. Some of that money goes to Kluppluz because they receive a subsidy from us. But what they are offering is not youth care, but childcare”, the Alderperson says.

“We’ve long since announced our desire for them to transition to the standard SNO (specialist after-school care) rates, but they haven’t responded. The subsidy they’re currently receiving is twice the rate we should actually be applying”, Sanders said. Kluppluz is also closing its doors in Veldhoven, where the subsidy is also ending.

Solution

The Alderperson also stated that he has spoken with almost all the children’s parents. “New solutions have already been found for most of the children, and we guarantee that a solution will be found for all children by 2026”. To this end, the municipality has consulted with primary schools and other childcare providers in the municipality. “And the first meeting had a positive outcome”, the Alderperson said.

Trifled

That message was insufficient for Samen and several other parties. Daan Jansen of Samen fraction also indicated that he has spoken with parents: “They are satisfied with Kluppluz and would prefer the service to continue”. Jansen said. “It now appears that vulnerable children are being trifled with, for between €100,000 and €120,000. That’s not worth it”.

Responses

Paul Kuiken of GroenLinks* ultimately supported Samen‘s motion, but did have reservations about Samen‘s narrative. “It almost seems like Samen is making a sales pitch for Kluppluz. I found that in 2019, a similar case in Eindhoven was brought to a head because Kluppluz couldn’t manage at the existing rates”.

“In 2020, another organisation in Gemert took over Kluppluz’s services for a much lower profit margin, €150,000 less. That makes it difficult to make a clear assessment in this discussion”, Kuiken says.

Nevertheless, GroenLinks, along with PvdA and VVD, decided to support Samen‘s motion. Ultimately, the motion was rejected by the rest of the council with seven votes in favour and eighteen against.

Source: Studio040/Sylvester Klaasman

Translated by: Bob

*Translation political parties:

Samen (together)

GroenLinks (green left party)

PvdA (labour party)

VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy)