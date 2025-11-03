Smart water storage to help Mierlo and Geldrop combat flooding

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has installed a new underground water storage facility at the De Weijer sports hall in Mierlo. The smart water tank can collect 500 cubic metres of rainwater and is automatically emptied by sensors before heavy rainfall. The stored water is used in the summer to water green spaces and as a firefighting water reserve for the fire brigade.

The measure is part of a broader plan to prevent flooding during heavy rainfall, following the floods of 2020. A total of three million euros has been made available for water storage cellars and green wadis in Mierlo and Geldrop.

Alderperson Hans van de Laar, who symbolically installed the final components of the water basin, is pleased with the step: “We can never completely solve water problems, but we can significantly reduce the risk of flooding.”

The municipality is calling on residents and businesses to collect water themselves, for example with their own wadis or rain barrels.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan