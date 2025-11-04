Small acts and conversations make a big difference

Making a soup for someone who is ill or helping an elderly lady cross the road. These are simple acts that can connect a community, says Eindhoven in Dialogue, which is organising meetings around the theme ‘Small acts, big difference’ in the city this week.

The organisation aims to foster connection in a society full of hardening and polarisation by encouraging people to talk to each other. Therefore, dialogues are organised in various districts of Eindhoven. During these dialogues, up to eight people can share their stories under the guidance of a specially trained facilitator. Everyone is welcome to participate, which is why dialogues are offered in multiple languages, including Turkish and Arabic.

LSD

The conversations are intended to encourage people to listen to each other and make topics discussable. To ensure the dialogues run smoothly, the organisation uses a conversation technique whose name might remind one of hard drugs. “We hand out LSD,” laughs initiator Sjaak Evers. “That stands for Listen, Summarise and Continue.” He emphasises the importance of listening to each other so that people truly connect.

The organisation wants to impart something else to the participants. And that is the importance of positivity; with it, you can achieve a lot and even make dreams come true, says the organisation. Evers: “Things you pay attention to grow. That’s why we put as much energy as possible into positivity.”

Directly opposed to each other

That does not mean that everything is smooth sailing during the conversations. Sometimes, it is inevitable that people with different opinions stand directly opposed to one another. For example, in a discussion about the Israel-Palestine conflict. “If people really hate each other, it is difficult to have a dialogue.”

Yet, according to Evers, that very example is a good reason to keep talking to each other. “It helps you to become more aware; to get to know new people and to absorb their views.” According to Evers and his organisation, that is the best recipe against polarisation.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh